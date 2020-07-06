Woman asking crowd to quiet down leads to shooting, stabbing in Northeast El Paso

1  of  2
by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Northeast Regional command center officers responded to a shooting and stabbing on the Fourth of July.

The incident took place on the 4500 block of Titanic at approximately 11:15 p.m.

According to a release, 44-year-old Patricia Molina approached a group and asked them to quiet down.

This led to her being punched in the face by Samuel Ozuna, 24.

Samuel Ozuna, 24.

Investigators revealed that 27-year-old Walter Villareal went to Molina’s aid when nother 24-year-old male in Ozuna’s company, confronted Villareal stabbing him multiple times.

Police say Villareal is a concealed gun carrier and pulled out his handgun from his pocket and shot his attacker.

Molina did not require medical attention but both Villareal and the 24-year-old male were transported to the hospital.

Ozuna was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and is being held under a $1,000 dollar bond.

According to the release, the 24-year-old male is now facing charges of Aggravated Assault.

