EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A 55-year-old woman wanted for the forgery of financial instruments was arrested on Tuesday, April 11, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit located Micaela Duran at her residence located at the 1600 block of Dennis Babjack.

Duran was then taken into custody and booked into El Paso County Detention Facility with a $10,000 bond.