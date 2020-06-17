Woman arrested for making terroristic threat against El Paso emergency agency

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 28-year-old El Paso woman is behind bars after allegedly giving terroristic threats during a conversation with an aquaintance.

Sonia Hernandez, 28, is charged with Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency. The charge is reserved for individuals accused of threatening individuals or buildings used for agencies organized to deal with emergencies.

An affidavit outlining the specific threats Hernandez allegedly made was not immediately available.

El Paso Police obtained a warrant for Hernandez’s arrest and she was taken into custody Monday, June 15, by El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Hernandez was booked into the El Paso Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond, which she has since posted and been released.