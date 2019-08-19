elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

Woman allegedly hits sleeping boyfriend in face with mallet

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: San Elizario Marshals Office via Facebook

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The San Elizario Marshals Office arrested a woman this week after she allegedly hit her sleeping boyfriend in the face with a large mallet.

Officials say it happened just before 8 Wednesday morning on the 1300 block of Elara Road.

According to a Facebook post, Juanita Saenz Corona allegedly left the man seriously injured after hitting him with the tool.

She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Corona has since been released on bond, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More crime

More Crime