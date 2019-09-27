Woman accused of dragging dogs behind car, killing them

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of Animal Cruelty after Sheriff’s Deputies say she dragged her two dogs behind her car, resulting in their death.

Ericka Ivonne Pacheco, was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation that began in February.

According to EPCSO investigators, Horizon Police Department officers were dispatched to the 14400 block of Golden Eagle Drive near Darrington in reference to a traffic hazard on February 20.

When officers arrived and spoke with Pacheco, she told them she’d dragged the two dogs with her vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office Animal Welfare Unit seized the dogs and they were taken to Animal Services for evaluation where the veterinarian determined the dogs needed to be euthanized.

Nearly seven months later, EPCSO detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Pacheco and she turned herself in on Wednesday.

She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on two counts of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. Her bond was set at $3,000 which she posted the same afternoon.