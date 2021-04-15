Woman accused of causing fatal crash on U.S. 54 arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The woman accused of causing a fatal crash on April 7 on U.S. 54 South was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

According to the El Paso Police Department, 35-year-old Erika Monique Debruhl was released from the hospital on Tuesday and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.

According to police, Debruhl was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry, along with her passenger, on the left lane at excessive speeds. Debruhl veered into the right lane, hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic.

Debruhl was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, 27-year-old Desiree Rose Estrada, died at the hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also transported to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are factors in this collision. This was the 16th traffic fatality of the year.

Jail records indicate Debruhl was arrested in November 2019 on a DWI charge.

