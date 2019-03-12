Witness says she 'heard' defendant shoot former KLAQ DJ

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A witness in the Leonel Hernandez case on Monday said she was in the room when he shot former KLAQ DJ Rick Madrigal in 2016.

Miranda Palacios, who is facing failure to report a felony charges for not reporting the shooting when it happened, said her testimony is part of plea deal with the District Attorney's Office to have her charges dropped.

During the third day of testimony, Palacios told jurors she spent two days drinking and hanging out with Madrigal while Hernandez was texting her.

Palacios said she and Madrigal were just friends, but that Hernandez may have been jealous of the time they spent together.

Hernandez eventually joined them at Madrigal's apartment the evening of the murder.

At one point, the night turned deadly and Palacios said she saw Hernandez pointing the gun at Madrigal, who was on the floor.

Palacios sent a text, which was read in court, to her daughter saying, "He shot him on the floor please don't tell anyone."

At that time she began texting her estranged husband. He was the one who went to police while she remained with Hernandez and even continued to party.

Defense attorneys for Hernandez questioned why Palacios' testimony was different than from when detectives originally questioned her. They theorized that her story is different because prosecutors are offering to drop the charges against her.

"I remember him pointing the gun at Rick's head ... Because I've been going to therapy and it's helped me piece things together," Palacios said in response to the different stories.

During cross-examination, Palacios reaffirmed that she did not see the shooting, but that she heard the gunshot. She also added that she didn't call the police because she was scared.

The jury also heard from one of Palacios' friends and a blood-splatter expert.

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday morning.