Where are these East El Paso car dealership burglars?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two burglars were caught on security cameras breaking into an East El Paso car dealership late last month. Police are now hoping footage from a nearby convenience store can help lead to their capture.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 at the Hoy Fox dealership located at 1122 Airway. The two men broke into a building where automotive parts were kept and fled with several parts and left in a white Chevrolet work truck.

The truck is a single cab work truck with a camper shell, dark rims, and a long bed. The value of the stolen inventory is currently undetermined.  

The suspects have a thin build.  Security cameras of a nearby business recorded one of the suspects. He was wearing a dark baseball cap with a logo on the front, a dark-colored polo style short-sleeved shirt, and dark pants.

 Anyone with any information on this burglary should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

