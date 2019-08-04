What we know about the suspected El Paso shooter

EL PASO, TX – Police say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius walked into a WalMart in El Paso armed with a rifle before taking so many lives. Police found a manifesto and are now looking into the shooting as a hate crime.

“The manifesto narrative is fueled by hate. And it’s fueled by racism and bigotry and division,” said Rep. Veronica Escobar. “This is someone who came from outside our community to do us harm. A community that has shown nothing but generosity and kindness to the least among us.”

Saturday evening law enforcement were at a house outside of Dallas they say is connected to the suspected shooter. Public records indicate Crusius is from the upscale suburb of Allen, Texas.

“It has a nexus at this point in time to a hate crime. The FBI will be looking into that with other federal authorities. Right now, we are looking at potential capital murder charges,” said Police Chief Greg Allen.

Crusius turned 21-years-old a week ago and available records showed he had no criminal history in Texas. Police say Crusius surrendered without incident and authorities are now wondering what drove the suspected shooter to take so many lives.