EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The threat of online predators is on the rise as many students return to school virtually, and the FBI is working to combat criminals targeting children.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force is designed to provide quick and comprehensive measures to combat threats of child exploitation and abuse that include sexual abuse, kidnapping, human trafficking and more.

“Our investigations can be in a proactive way or a reactive way,” Supervisory Special Agent with the Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force Minerva Shelton told KTSM 9 News.

“By proactive, I mean that we can do operations — undercover operations — and try to find these individuals before they try to solicit minors online.”

Shelton says that a 2018 study found that 95 percent of minors have access to online devices, and of that population, more than half reported being online almost constantly.

This percentage is likely to rise in 2020 as most children are spending more time than ever online amid the pandemic.

One way the task force proactively works to combat crimes against children is to catch criminals as the criminal activity is occurring.

A recent operation, called “Operation Service,” resulted in seven people being arrested for trying to solicit minors online.

The FBI encourages parents to talk with their children regularly about the importance of online safety and to report illicit activity to the FBI.

“My recommendation is to highlight the problem and bring attention to the problem,” said Shelton.

In 2019, The Washington Post found 1,500 complaints of unwanted sexual messages and behavior on six apps in Apple’s App Store, some of which involved minors.

Popular “random video chat” apps like Monkey and HOLLA have reportedly been platforms for unwanted solicitations involving sexual behavior. Other apps the Post looked at include Yubo, ChatLive, Chat for Strangers and SKOUT.

So what does a parent do if they discover their child is being solicited online?

That’s easier said than done. Shelton emphasizes that parents should not delete any apps or messages from online predators and turn them over to the FBI as evidence.

“This time is very stressful for juveniles,” said Shelton. “And one of their only avenues right now is the internet.”