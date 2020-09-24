EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are searching for a 40-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man who are believed to be the occupants of the vehicle that allegedly struck and killed a Las Cruces man Monday evening.

Las Cruces police have issued warrants for the arrests of Heather Mariah Grace Funk, 40, and 34-year-old Earnest Thomas Fudge.

Police believe they were in the 2010 Volkswagen Passat that struck two pedestrians Monday evening near the intersection of Espina Street and Arizona Avenue.

Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched around 8 p.m. Monday to a report of two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle that fled from the area of Espina Street and Arizona Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the two victims. One of the victims, 43-year-old Jaime Valenciano, was pronounced dead on scene. was later transported to University Medical Center of El Paso.

Traffic investigators believe both pedestrians were walking together and crossing Espina Street, heading west, when they were struck by the Volkswagen that was heading south on Espina.

The VW fled from the area, but was located by police later that evening. The car had significant damage consistent with it being involved in the hit-and-run.

Investigators obtained a search warrant on the VW and located documents inside the car that belong to Funk and Fudge.

Funk and Fudge are believed to be traveling together and may be staying in a Las Cruces area hotel or motel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Heather Mariah Grace Funk or Earnest Thomas Fudge is asked to call 911 immediately.