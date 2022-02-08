EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new warrant amnesty program is now in effect in El Paso, allowing people with Class C Misdemeanors that have turned into warrants, have their warrant fee dropped and failure to appear in court dismissed, leaving them with their original citation.

“These are all Class C misdemeanors so they’re all either citations it could even be a possession of drug paraphernalia, but they’re all Class C misdemeanors, so it wouldn’t be any other higher type of defense,” shared Justice of the Peace Stephanie Frietze Precinct 7.

Frietze spearheaded the program, saying she’s seen people especially in rural areas struggling.

“We do see a lot of people that are on probation and maybe they cant get a drivers license so it just become this rollercoaster effect where they can’t get off or on and so maybe this will help people get back to work getting their things in order,” said Frietze.

In addition to the warrant fee being dropped and the failure to appear in court dismissed, Frietze says it’s also up to each individual judge if they want to reduce the original fine as well.

“Even though they’re Class C Misdemeanors but I think a lot of people have been reluctant to come forward because they know they may have an outstanding warrant so were anticipating that this will lure people to come in or to call us, we’ve been having phone calls already,” she said.

All but one of the El Paso area Justices of the Peace are participating and Frietze says people with outstanding warrants who are interested can either call or go to their Justice of the Peace Precinct.

“Don’t fear your not going to get arrested, we will let you know that if you choose not to pay your warrant will still remain active,” said Frietze. “So if you choose to inquire and then you choose to leave, know that your warrant will still remain active.”

