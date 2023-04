EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A 20-year-old woman wanted for two counts of intoxication assault with vehicle, and one count of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15, was arrested Tuesday, April 11, according to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers found Elizabeth Saldivar at her residence located at the 6400 block of Yerba Verde Dr.

Saldivar was then taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $45,000 bond.