Wanted sex offender arrested by El Paso law enforcement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported that a wanted sex offender who allegedly ran away from his halfway house has been arrested.

Steven Wayne England Jr. was arrested on May 5 in the 6100 block of N. Mesa by the El Paso Police Department. He was wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on a parole violation and failure to identify as a sex offender after he allegedly ran away from the El Paso Transitional Living Center on April 28.

According to an earlier news release, his sex offense is for Indecency with a Child/Contact, the victim being a 14-year-old female.

England was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on an additional charge of failure to identify, the sheriff’s office said.