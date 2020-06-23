Wanted man arrested by EPCSO in Far East El Paso County

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the East Montana Patrol Station arrested a man wanted on two warrants Friday.

Jimmy Reyes, 43, was wanted for Terrorist Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence. Deputies located Reyes in the 4400 block of Indian Trail Drive, about four miles north of Cattleman’s Steakhouse.

Limited details were available as to what specific events led to the warrants. Reyes is currently behind bars at the El Paso County Detention Center on bonds totaling $12,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Former Juarez Police agent arrested for murder attempt on former police chief in 2015

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Juarez Police agent arrested for murder attempt on former police chief in 2015"

Juarez Police investigating triple homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez Police investigating triple homicide"

City Council looks at ways to continue improving El Paso Police Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Council looks at ways to continue improving El Paso Police Department"

ARIZONA PRES VISIT PROTESTER

Thumbnail for the video titled "ARIZONA PRES VISIT PROTESTER"

Juarez restaurants reopen but few people stop by

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez restaurants reopen but few people stop by"

Borderland COVID-19 update Monday June 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Borderland COVID-19 update Monday June 22"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime