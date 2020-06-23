Wanted man arrested by EPCSO in Far East El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the East Montana Patrol Station arrested a man wanted on two warrants Friday.

Jimmy Reyes, 43, was wanted for Terrorist Threat Cause Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence. Deputies located Reyes in the 4400 block of Indian Trail Drive, about four miles north of Cattleman’s Steakhouse.

Limited details were available as to what specific events led to the warrants. Reyes is currently behind bars at the El Paso County Detention Center on bonds totaling $12,000.