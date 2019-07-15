Wanted fugitives hid in closet, under pile of clothes before being arrested by deputies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two wanted fugitives are now in custody after they were arrested in the Lower Valley on Friday.

According to a news release, a Crime Stoppers tip led deputies to conduct an investigation at a home located on the 500 block of N. Carolina off North Loop.

Officials say the deputies went inside the house and later found one suspect hiding inside a closet and another underneath a pile of clothes in a different room.

According to the release, Bonnie Hernandez, 30, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify/fugitive from justice.

Jeremy Johnson, 29, is facing charges associated with possession of a controlled substance, parole violation, and failure to identify/fugitive from justice.

Both Hernandez and Johnson were booked into the El Paso County Jail.