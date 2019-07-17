Walmart shoplifting suspects sought by Las Cruces Police

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that can lead to the arrest of two men who allegedly shoplifted more than $4,000 worth of merchandise from a Las Cruces Walmart.

The shoplifting happened at about 2:40 a.m. on June 24. Investigators with the Las Cruces Police Department believe the men took electronics without paying.

The two men were caught on camera as they entered the store.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the police or Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also leave a tip through the P3 TIPPS app.