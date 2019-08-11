Walmart car burglar sought by EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are looking to identify a tattooed man who broke into an East El Paso Walmart and stole a purse that he later used to buy items at Circle K with.

It happened Saturday, July 6, when the man burglarized a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse that was parked in the Walmart parking lot located at 1850 N. Zaragoza near Montwood. The suspect nabbed a purse with credit cards and cash before leaving the area.

The man was captured on camera entering the Walmart before he drove to the Circle K located in the Walmart parking lot at 12190 Montwood to buy gas for the black Infinity he was driving.

The tattooed suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s with a goatee and a right arm tattoo sleeve.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online atwww.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.