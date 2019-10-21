Violent trend continues in Juarez for fourth weekend in a row

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Violence continued in Juarez over the weekend, continuing a trend of violent and brazen attacks on people in public spaces around the city.

The violence began on Friday when a man was shot inside a school in South Juarez by a group of armed assassins who have yet to be captured.

Later in the evening, a man was shot to death in a Southwest Juarez bar. According to KTSM’s crew in Juarez, the man was hiding inside the bar located in Colonia Division Del Norte when several men entered looking for the victim. He reportedly tried to escape out of a back entrance but was shot dead by the assassins.

Around the same time, Juarez Municipal Police were alerted to a body wrapped in a blanket in South Juarez’s Colonia Simona Barba. Authorities have yet to identify the sex or identity of the victim in that case.

A shooting at a Juarez funeral in the Industrial Colonia left three people dead, including a 3-year-old boy. Juarez Municipal Police say about 30 people were at the funeral when gunfire erupted. The boy was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Sunday was an extremely bloody day, with four murders in just a few hours’ time. Mexican Media outlet El Diario reported the execution of two men in an armed attack at a cake stand in Colonia San Antonio. Residents of the neighborhood reported hearing several explosions before seeing a vehicle with armed men rushing from the scene.

A man was shot inside a pizza parlor later Sunday evening on Rio Norte and Calle Custodio, he was taken to a hospital where he died. Just an hour later, two more men were killed in an attack at a home in the Ignacio Allende Colonia.

The weekend’s violence follows a troubling trend of public executions by groups of armed gunmen. As KTSM has previously reported, a feud between warring cartels in South Juarez over drug trafficking terrain has resulted in a drastic increase in violence this year.