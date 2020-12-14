Victim of East El Paso homicide identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified 27-year-old Julio Minjares as the victim of early Saturday morning’s deadly shooting in East El Paso.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 10500 block of Ashwood Drive near Eastwood Middle School. According to police, Minjares was at the home earlier in the night when he got into a fight with people at the duplex.

He left the home and returned later with three of his friends. The group began fighting with those who were at the home again and Minjares was shot and died at the scene from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the murder continues.