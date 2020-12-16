Victim injured during shooting in Socorro on Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Police Department is searching for a suspect who injured a victim during a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Socorro police said they found a victim who was injured during the incident at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday on Burma Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a four-door silver or light gray Chrysler. Police said there is no danger to the community at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Socorro Police Department at (915) 858-6986.

