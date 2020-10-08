UPDATE: Alleged kidnapped victim located in Socorro, police say

SOCORRO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department said the woman who was allegedly kidnapped Wednesday afternoon has been located.

According to authorities, the woman was reportedly kidnapped at 12:39 p.m. outside of a business located at 10755 North Loop. A witness reported the incident to the police.

Investigators later located the vehicle which was described as an early 2000’s GMC Yukon. The vehicle was found around 1:16 p.m. at the area of Janis and Nancy Rd.

Socorro Police Department shut down access to the area and attempted to contact the occupant of the vehicle who fled into a local residence.

However officials said two females including the victim and one male were detained outside of the residence.

The case is still open and ongoing. Socorro Police said they will provide updates as they become available.