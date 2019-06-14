EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a busy week for Border Patrol agents in the region after they made several arrests, responded to a canal drowning, and foiled a smuggling attempt.

Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent

According to a news release, a Border Patrol agent was on watch duties near the Ascarate Park area on Sunday when three suspects allegedly illegally entered the U.S.

Officials say the agent approached the group and asked if they were citizens before they allegedly assaulted the agent in an attempt to avoid apprehension.

Two of the three suspects were arrested and charged with assault of a federal agent and illegal entry to the U.S.

Both were booked into the El Paso County Jail pending their trials.

Border Patrol agents arrest undocumented immigrants with criminal histories

Other agents around the region also arrested several undocumented immigrants with criminal backgrounds.

According to the release, agents from the Alamogordo station were processing a group of undocumented immigrants when they identified a Guatemalan man with a criminal record.

Officials say Luis Fernando Godoy-Chavirria had previously been arrested in Guatemala for homicide in February of 1987.

Godoy-Chavirria will be charged with illegal entry and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

That same day, El Paso agents also identified an El Salvadorian woman with an extensive criminal history.

Investigators say Tatiana Elizabeth Gomez de Varela, 33, had been arrested for possession and transportation of firearms, drug smuggling, and bringing prohibited items into a penal institution.

Gomez de Varela will be prosecuted for illegal entry.

According to the release, agents in Lordsburg identified another man with a prior conviction of murder.

Record checks revealed that the Mexican man was previously arrested in Colorado in 2006 for homicide murder-2-attempt, officials say.

The man pled guilty and was sentenced to 10 years of confinement before being removed to Mexico.

He will now be presented for prosecution of illegal re-entry of an aggravated felon into the United States.

On Thursday, El Paso agents arrested a group of 17 near Downtown El Paso, including an El Salvadorian man previously convicted of robbery.

Officials say Celso Alexander Portillo-Rivera, 33, served a four-year sentence in California for the crime.

He had also been previously removed from the U.S. in 2016 from Del Rio.

Portillo-Rivera will be prosecuted for illegal re-entry and will remain in custody at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

El Paso Border Patrol agents recover two bodies from canal

El Paso Border Patrol agents and El Paso Emergency Services recovered two bodies from the Franklin Canal on Wednesday.

According to the release, the two people appeared to have drowned. Both bodies were turned over to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The El Paso Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.

Deming Border Patrol agents foil smuggling attempt

Also on Wednesday, Border Patrol agents in Deming foiled a smuggling attempt near Hachita, NM.

Investigators say agents arrested five suspects who were later booked into the Luna County Detention Facility.

During the intake process, Jose Eduardo Rodriguez-Aguirre, 27, of Mexico told a detention officer that he was an active member of the Latin Kings street gang.

Authorities later discovered that he had been an active member of the gang since he was just 11 years old.

Rodriguez-Aguirre will be prosecuted for illegal re-entry and will be held at the Luna County Detention Center pending the outcome of his case.