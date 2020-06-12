U.S. Border Patrol Agents arrest two different groups of drug smugglers near Southern New Mexico border

LORDSBURG, NM (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol Agents working in southern New Mexico arrested two groups of drug smugglers in two separate incidents on Wednesday.

Lordsburg Border Patrol agents responded to a sighting of suspected drug smugglers crossing the border illegally, CBP said in a news release. When agents arrived, they found and arrested a group of individuals carrying four bundles of marijuana, the news release said.

According to CBP, the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station transferred approximately 185 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $148,000 to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Also on Wednesday, CBP said that another drug smuggling attempt was broken up. This time by Deming Border Patrol agents.

A Border Patrol ATV unit tracked the trail of three individuals near Deming, authorities said. Agents came across three abandoned bundles of narcotics and found three suspected drug smugglers close to the bundles. CBP said the seizure netted more than 130 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $105, 000.

“The lucrative drug business entices these drug smugglers to routinely attempt to transport drugs across the border,” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Thanks to our specialty units utilizing ATVs, dangerous drugs were seized and denied from reaching our communities.”