U-Haul leads Texas State Troopers on car chase in Northeast El Paso; ends in crash on Dyer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State Troopers and police chased a woman in a U-Haul truck around Northeast El Paso Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit ended in a crash in the 9800 block Dyer at about 1:30 p.m. and a woman was arrested at the scene, police said.

Troopers were pulling the 35-year-old woman over for a traffic violation when the chase started.

Law enforcement said the Texas Department of Public Safety was the lead agency on the case, but the El Paso Police Department joined the chase.

At one point on Railroad, the woman allegedly clipped a Trooper’s vehicle and the Trooper attempted to shoot the tires out.

Spikes were used three times to try to stop the chase but it took a civilian slamming on his breaks in front of the U-Haul to end the chase.