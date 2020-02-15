TxDPS captures fleeing motorcyclist in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– A New Mexico man who had a warrant out for his arrest for fleeing from El Paso Police back in September was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly attempted to run from Texas DPS Troopers.

Jesse L Urbina, 34, of New Mexico is charged with Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1>1G, Tampering w/ Identification numbers personal property, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, and two warrants for evading arrest and failure to identify.

It started around 5:50 p.m. Friday when a DPS Trooper spotted a racing-type motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Loop 375 on the Northwest side of the mountain. The motorcyclist, who was traveling with a female passenger, attempted to flee the Troopers.

The pursuit went from Loop 375 to I-10 East, and eventually to Artcraft Rd. where the motorcyclist, identified as Urbina, exited. Troopers say Urbina was slowed by backed-up traffic at the Artcraft exit. He attempted to flee in between vehicles, but a DPS Trooper was able to run between cars on foot, eventually catching up with Urbina.

Urbina and his passenger were both detained, but the woman was let go without charges filed. A car that was hit during the pursuit by Urbina’s motorcycle sustained minor damage.

During the investigation, Troopers learned of a warrant for Urbina’s arrest after he allegedly attempted to flee El Paso Police Officers during a traffic stop on September 10. Urbina also has a warrant out for his arrest from Las Cruces after he was pulled over with methamphetamine and cocaine while on a motorcycle in the summer of 2018, court records show.

DPS Troopers say they believe the motorcycle Urbina was operating was stolen. Additional charges may be pending upon further investigation.