Two women suspected of mail theft, drug possession

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two woman were arrested on Tuesday after an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy found stolen mail and drugs in their possession.

Katherine Gibson, 33, and Lysette Hernandez, 23, were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Both women have addresses in Carlsbad, New Mexico, according to jail records.

According to EPCSO, deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked next to a community mailbox and an unknown woman tampering with the mailboxes while they were patrolling the 13200 block of Montana Avenue.

Deputies spoke with the occupants in the vehicle — Gibson and Hernandez — and searched the car. The search yielded numerous boxes with merchandise and tools believed to have been used to gain access to the mailboxes.

Both women were found in possession of marijuana and drugs.

Gibson was charged with one count of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, one count of mail theft less than or equal to 10 addresses and one count of failure to identify. She is being held on a $5,600 bond.

Hernandez was charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of dangerous drugs. She is being held on a $600 bond.

Latest Headlines