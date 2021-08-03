Two teens arrested in fatal Las Cruces shooting

Isaiah James William Taylor, 19, and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection to Saturday’s shooting on Chaparro Street. Phot courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man are accused of fatally shooting a man outside of a house party in Las Cruces on Saturday.

Nicodemus “Nico” Gonzales, 23, was killed in the incident.

On Saturday, officers with the Las Cruces Police Department arrested Isaiah James William Taylor, 19, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy. They were charged with an open count of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of shooting at a house or dwelling.

Both are initially being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

LCPS is not identifying the 17-year-old suspect because of his age.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of shots fired at a party on the 1800 block of Chaparro Street. Officers arrived to find Gonzales suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Anyone with information on this incident, and who has not already been interviewed by police, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0796.

