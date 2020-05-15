Two suspects who threatened Walmart were friends, US Attorney’s Office says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man and woman who were both accused of threatening El Paso Walmarts, in the last two weeks, are allegedly friends, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Vanessa Tarango, 25, posted her threats on Facebook in response to the arrest of Alex Barron, 29, who had allegedly posted photos of a gun with threats towards Walmarts in El Paso almost a week earlier. The prosecutors office said they were friends.

Tarango alleged said in her post that Walmart shootings are funny, that she may be the next to do one and that she didn’t care what the people comment thought, the release said.

Quotes of what she posted are in the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. You can read it by clicking here, however, be advised there is vulgar language used.

Barron was arrested on Friday, according to local law enforcement and charged on Monday with possession of firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of a machine gun. Tarango was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Socorro Police Department, and charged with terroristic threat on Thursday.

Both investigations were handled by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, El Paso Police Department, Socorro Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Tarango faces up to five years in prison if convicted. She is still in custody.

If Barron is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison for each of the firearms charges. He too, is still in custody.