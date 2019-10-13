Two stabbed in Northeast El Paso overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is in critical condition and another was injured following a stabbing in Northeast El Paso.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 11900 block Mesquite Gum Lane near Mesquite Tree Drive. The call was initiated as a possible ‘shots fired’ call.

According to police, three victims arrived shortly thereafter at William Beaumont Medical Center in a private vehicle. One of those three victims is said to have critical injuries. El Paso Police are investigating with Fort Bliss Police to determine what led to the stabbing.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.