Two sex offenders wanted by El Paso Sheriff's Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Two convicted sex offenders are being sought by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Alberto Holguin is wanted after moving and failing to let the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Sex Offender Registration Unit know of his new address. Holguin was convicted in the aggravated kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl and is required to regularly check in with officials.

Michael Vasquez left the El Paso Transitional Living Center without permission. He was convicted of indecency with a 7-year-old boy and was on parole for the offense.

Both men's whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on their locations is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 915-538-2008.