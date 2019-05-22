Two of three men arrested in May 13 Las Cruces shooting

Las Cruces Police Department

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) - Las Cruces police arrested two of the men believed to be responsible for the May 13 shooting on Independence Loop and a warrant has been issued for one other suspect.

Adam Cardenas Jr., 23, and Robert Montoya, 20, were arrested last week and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 21, who was also involved and is the brother to one of the victims of the shooting. The identity of the fourth suspect is still unknown.

All three known suspects are charged with three third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, five fourth-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two felony counts of conspiracy, and misdemeanor counts of negligent use of a firearm and evading or obstructing an officer.

About 1 a.m. Monday, May 13, police were dispatched to the reports of shots fired on the 4200 block of Independence Loop. Officers learned that two men, ages 19 and 22, and a 20-year-old woman were injured and transported to area hospitals. Their injuries were relatively minor.

Investigators learned that an ongoing dispute between Jimenez and a 22-year-old man who is dating Jimenez’s sister is what led to the early-morning affray and shooting.

Investigators believe Jimenez, Cardenas, Montoya and one other man went to a home on the 4200 block of Independence Loop so Jimenez could fight the 22-year-old man. The suspects allegedly arrived at the home armed with firearms. Jimenez and the 22-year-old man engaged in a fistfight that ended with Jimenez knocked to the ground. Investigators learned that when Jimenez went to the ground, his friends opened fire striking the 22-year-old man, his 20-year-old girlfriend who is Jimenez’s sister, and the 22-year-old man’s brother who is 20 years old.

After the initial shooting, the suspects boarded Jimenez’s white Dodger Challenger and fled. Witnesses told police that Jimenez opened fire at the victims as he drove away. Responding officers tried to stop the Challenger but the four men abandoned it on Wildhollow Court and fled on foot. Cardenas and Montoya were located and taken into custody.

Cardenas and Montoya were booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center last week and have since posted bond. Jimenez is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Estevan Miguel Jimenez, or the identity of the fourth suspect, is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

