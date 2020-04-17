Two men crash stolen vehicle into tree during car chase with Las Cruces area law enforcement

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photos courtesy of Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men are accused of stealing a vehicle in Arizona and then crashing it into a tree in Las Cruces while trying to get away from law enforcement.

According to the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Martin Krol and Ramon Ortiz were arrested on April 13 and are facing charges of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing, larceny and criminal damage in connection with the incident.

Deputies were responding to a “larceny in progress” in the 9000 block of Advancement Avenue when they saw two men flee in a Toyota Tacoma. Deputies began pursuit but ended it because of public safety concerns, a news release said.

Later, the pickup truck was spotted by Mesilla Marshals. The suspects tried to escape again and in the process crossed a ditch bank into a pecan orchard, where the vehicle crashed into a tree, the release said.

Both the driver, Krol, and the passenger, Ortiz suffered minor injuries and were taken into custody as deputies learned the truck was reported stolen in Arizona.

No other information has been released by the sheriff’s office concerning the Arizona case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fiery crash kills one in East El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fiery crash kills one in East El Paso"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/17"

Gov. Abbott announces phased reopening of Texas businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott announces phased reopening of Texas businesses"

Gov. Abbott announces plan to reopen parts of economy in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott announces plan to reopen parts of economy in Texas during COVID-19 pandemic"

Juarez coronavirus death rate "doesn't coincide" with reality, mayor says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez coronavirus death rate "doesn't coincide" with reality, mayor says"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime