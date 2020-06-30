Two men at two different Las Cruces hospitals believed to be involved in motel shooting

1  of  2
by: Karla Draksler

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -Two men with gunshot wounds arrived at two different hospitals in Las Cruces Monday night. Las Cruces Police believe they were both involved in a shooting incident at a local motel.

Police came to La Quinta Inn and Suites of Avenida de Mesilla in Las Cruces after gunshots were reported at around 9:30 p.m.

A 35-year-old man was found on-site with severe injuries. He was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

According to LCPD release, during the investigation, another man was admitted to Memorial Medical Center with gunshot wounds as well. The 32-year-old man had non-life threatening injuries.

Both men were later transported to University Medical Center in El Paso.

Police believe these incidents were connected and most likely occurred at the same place. They ask for anyone who might have more information about the shooting to call police at 575-526-0795.

