Two men arrested in Sunday morning SWAT call, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men were arrested following a SWAT standoff on Sunday.

The El Paso Police Department’s SWAT team was called at about 11 a.m. Sunday to the 700 block of E. San Antonio for shots fired call.

Victor Lorenzo Alvarado, 41, Gasiel Hernandez, 31, were arrested following the standoff. They both also had outstanding warrants.

Gasiel Hernandez/Courtesy EPPD

Victor Lorenzo Alvarado/Courteys EPPD

When officers arrived they saw Alvarado at his front door, but he went inside and refused clome out.

Eventually, the Crisis Management Team was able to convince Alvarado to exit the home and Hernandez exited with him.

Both men were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Alvarado’s bond was set at $15,000 and Hernandez was given no bond.