Two men arrested in Horizon for allegedly stealing plywood, El Paso Sheriff’s Office says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men are accused of stealing plywood from a newly constructed home, the El Paso Sheriff’s Office said.

Issac Ramon Cruz De Vicente, 22, and Hernan Olvera, 20, were arrested Thursday and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on suspicion of burglary of a building.

The men allegedly took plywood from a newly constructed home at 230 block of Emerald Tower. The Sheriff’s Office received the call while the burglary was still in progress, a news release said.

The Horizon Police Department helped locate a 2017 Chevy Silverado that was allegedly involved in the burglary. The truck was pulled over and the plywood was discovered, the release said.

No other information has been released in connection with the burglary at this time.

