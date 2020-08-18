Two men arrested in connection with Sunday afternoon shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police arrested two men in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at the 7200 block of Raton in the Lower Valley.

Police arrested 58-year-old Angel Gonzalez and 37-year-old Hani Tahat Oglah in the shooting. Late Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a shots fired call, which indicated that 51-year-old Julian Saucedo had been shot in the neck after a verbal altercation with a male identified only by a moniker.

The suspect pointed a handgun at 39-year-old Rene Escobedo and 40-year-old Rodolfo Favela during the encounter.

Gang Investigators launched an immediate inquiry, which led to Gonzalez’s identification and arrest. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting. His bonds totaled $450,000.

The investigation also led to the arrest of Tahat Oglah, who was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, marijuana possession and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Oglah was booked on bonds totaling $13,300.