Two men arrested in connection with Lower Valley ‘home invasion’ shooting, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men have been arrested in connection with what police originally called a home invasion that ended in a homicide earlier this month.

Keith Arnold Swint, 20, and Devante Tyshawn Fuller, 25, are in the custody of law enforcement for their suspect roles in the shooting of Daniel Hernandez, 20, on June 2.

Police said Hernandez died from a gunshot wound he suffered that night, an El Paso Police Department news release said. He was found in the doorway and taken to Del Sol Medical Center where he died, police had said last week.

Crimes Against Persons detectives believe the shooting was a result of a drug deal, a news release from police said.

Swint was arrested on June 4 in Sanford, Fla. and is awaiting extradition to El Paso. Fuller was arrested on June 8 at a home on the 13600 block of Everingham in Horizon City, police said. He is facing a Capital Murder charge and is in the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $1 million bond.