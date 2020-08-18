Two men arrested in Canutillo death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two suspects have been arrested for murder after a man was found dead on Saturday in Canutillo, according to the El Paso Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an unattended death at the 6900 block of 5th Street in Canutillo. Deputies found a deceased male, who was later identified as 34-year-old Maximino Corral, Jr.

After an investigation, 27-year-old Charles Dominick Chamberlain and 28-year-old Jesse Ray Tilson were identified as the persons responsible for Corral’s death, deputies said.

Chamberlain and Tilson were arrested and charged with murder. The two men were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where they remain. Chamberlain is being held on a $750,000 bond, and Tilson is being held on a $1 million bond.