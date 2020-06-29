Breaking News
El Paso leaders to hold a virtual COVID-19 press conference at 4:30 pm

Two men arrested for illegal weapon possession connected to gang activity

Crime

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department arrested two men on Saturday morning in an operation aimed at gang activity.

Neco Cawthorn, 19, and Jalen Daven Hasty, 26, were arrested on June 27 as suspected gang members with warrants for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to the EPPD’s news release, both were taken to the county jail on bonds of $3,000 and $5,000.

Cawthorn and Hasty were also arrested earlier this month, along with two other gang members, for an alleged assault of a soldier at a party in late May, according to EPPD release.

The Fort Bliss soldier was wearing a red bandana at the party, which the offenders did not agree with.

EPPD Gang Unit is conducting an investigation on criminal activities of gang members and plans to meet with Fort Bliss officials to discuss the ongoing cases involving military personnel.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge"

Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 3"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 4"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime