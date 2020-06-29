Two men arrested for illegal weapon possession connected to gang activity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department arrested two men on Saturday morning in an operation aimed at gang activity.

Neco Cawthorn, 19, and Jalen Daven Hasty, 26, were arrested on June 27 as suspected gang members with warrants for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to the EPPD’s news release, both were taken to the county jail on bonds of $3,000 and $5,000.

Cawthorn and Hasty were also arrested earlier this month, along with two other gang members, for an alleged assault of a soldier at a party in late May, according to EPPD release.

The Fort Bliss soldier was wearing a red bandana at the party, which the offenders did not agree with.

EPPD Gang Unit is conducting an investigation on criminal activities of gang members and plans to meet with Fort Bliss officials to discuss the ongoing cases involving military personnel.