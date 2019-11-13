Two men arrested by El Paso Police gang unit for weekend stabbing in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing this past weekend in the Lower Valley.

Gustavo Manzo, 30, and Jose Melendez, 29, were arrested in connection with the Nov. 10 stabbing that happened in the 8100 block of Lomita Drive.

Police said in a news release, the two men entered a house and got into a fight with the homeowner and several other people. The fight spilled outside and Melendez allegedly pointed a shotgun at three victims.

Gustavo Manzo/Courtesy EPPD

Jose Melendez/Courtesy EPPD

A struggle ensued and a 43- and a 37-year-old man were stabbed.

“Investigators with the Gang Unit were called out to assist, as the subjects were found to have gang affiliation,” a police news release said. “The investigation led to the arrest of Manzo and Melendez who were each booked on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”

Both men had their bonds set at $400,000.

The 43-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital and the 37-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.