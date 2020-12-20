Two men accused of stealing cards from car, using them in El Paso and Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men are accused of burglarizing car and stealing credit cards from a wallet left in the car in West El Paso in this week’s Crime of the Week.

According to Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department, the two suspects burglarized the car on the afternoon of Dec. 9 at an apartment complex at 2021 Bluff Creek, taking a wallet containing several credit cards.

Security cameras recorded two men using the stolen credit cards at a Circle K at 6410 Doniphan and a Walgreens Store at 3990 E. Lohman in Las Cruces.

The men were driving a dark-colored Dodge Dart with black rims. Police said both men appear to be in their middle 30s and have an average build.

Anyone with any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

