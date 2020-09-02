Two Las Cruces men arrested in gun store burglaries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men from Las Cruces were arrested in connection to three gun store burglaries in August, according to authorities.

A federal criminal complaint filed in El Paso alleges that Ruben Orona, 37, and Victor Medina, 32, are responsible for a string of gun store burglaries — one in Las Cruces and two in El Paso — and stole 32 firearms, according to U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II, Dallas Field Office.

The complaint further states that one of the stolen firearms, a .45 pistol which was later recovered by law enforcement, was used in a drive-by shooting in Doña Ana County on August 24, 2020.

The ATF said that on July 30, the suspects broke into Las Cruces Guns on South Valley Drive.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 11, Orona and Medina forced entry into Drakes Fine Sporting Arms, located at 4000 N. Mesa St., and attacked the firearms display cabinet, stealing eight firearms.

On Aug. 16, at approximately 3:20 a.m., the suspects forced entry into Sportsman’s Elite, located at 4520 Doniphan Dr., and attacked the gun display case, stealing 15 firearms.

Orona and Medina could face up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

“This case is a perfect example of the great collaboration ATF maintains with our law enforcement and industry partners to help keep our communities safe,” said Boshek.

ATF, together with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), El Paso Police Department, Las Cruces Police Department, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are conducting an ongoing investigation.