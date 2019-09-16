Two Las Cruces adults arrested for serving minors alcohol

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of serving minors alcohol.

Daphne Spencer, 38, and Brette Reese, 20, are facing charges three charges each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

They allegedly served two boys, 17 and 15, and a 17-year-old girl on Saturday evening at their home in the 11000 block of Brownlee Avenue.

Police were called to their house due to a possible disturbance near MacArthur Elementary School, where they found the two adults and three teens drunk.

“Investigators learned that Spencer and Reese were left to care for the three teens whose mother was hospitalized,” police said in a release. “On Saturday, Reese allegedly purchased alcohol and returned home where, investigators determined, he and Spencer poured whiskey for the teens to consume. All five became intoxicated with Reese having to step outside to vomit and two of the teens getting into a relatively minor altercation with each other.”

The release added that “several bottles of whiskey and beer were” found at the home of Spencer and Reese.

A relative of the teens was called to take custody of them and the two adults were arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center while Spencer’s two children, 5 and 7, were turned over to New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. The young children had not been served alcohol.

“Police are continuing their investigation and additional charges are possible,” the release said.