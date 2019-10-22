Two injured, three detained in Socorro shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting in Socorro Tuesday afternoon left two injured and three people being questioned by police.

The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. near Apodaca and Socorro Road, a news release from the City of Socorro said.

Two victims were taken to the hospital and three suspects were taken into custody but have not formally been arrested, the release said.

“Socorro Police would like to confirm to the public there is no immediate threat,” police said.

Socorro High School was placed on lockout, where no one is allowed into the school, as a precautionary measure, district officials said.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone that saw a group of men in the area at the time of the shooting to contact the Socorro Police Department at 915-858-6986.