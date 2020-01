EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a stabbing at a South Central apartment complex Sunday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Sun Plaza Apartments, located at 1221 E. San Antonio in Segundo Barrio. Police say two victims were taken from the scene.

Emergency dispatch confirms one of those victims had serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTSM for the latest.