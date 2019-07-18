Two guards injured after being attacked by 5 inmates following nurse visit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two prison guards at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Las Cruces were injured after they were cornered and attacked by five inmates on Tuesday.

According to a release by the New Mexico State Police, a sergeant and officer escorted a nurse to deliver medicine to inmates at about 7:30 p.m. on July 16.

During the visit an inmate got into a verbal argument with the control center officer, police said. After the medicine was handed out, the guards escorted the nurse out of the pod and returned to place the inmate in lockdown, the release said.

“As the sergeant spoke to the inmates, other inmates congregated around the pod door,” the release said. “The sergeant and officer were attacked by five inmates.”

The control officer used a less-lethal shotgun and pepper ball grenades to stop the attack.

The five inmates were identified as Gabriel Sedillo, 47; Rico Sena, 32; Robert Dyment, 35; Martin Cuevas, 35; and Irvin Ramirez, 26.

The two correctional officers were injured and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their names “will not be released,” police said.

The incident is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau Agents and the Crime Scene Team.

The inmates were charged with the following:

Gabriel Sedillo

Courtesy New Mexico State Police

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer

Possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner

Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Rico Sena

Courtesy New Mexico State Police

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer

Possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner

Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Robert Dyment

Courtesy New Mexico State Police

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer

Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Irvin Ramirez

Courtesy New Mexico State Police

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer

Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Martin Cuevas

Courtesy New Mexico State Police

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer

Kidnapping

Conspiracy to commit kidnapping