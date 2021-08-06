Two El Paso men accused of possessing child pornography, tampering with evidence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two El Paso men were arrested in July for allegedly possessing more than 1,000 images of children and babies being sexually assaulted and tampering with evidence.

The El Paso Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children and Homeland Security Joint Task Force investigators arrested 28-year-old Oscar Eduardo Montes Carbajal on July 19 and 39-year-old Raul Moctezuma on July 27.

Carbajal was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and Moctezuma was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Carbajal was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $125,000. Moctezuma was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence.

On July 19, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence located at the 2200 block of Arizona Avenue in Central El Paso. They found more than 1,000 images of children and infants being sexually assaulted on electronic storage devices belonging to Carbajal.

Prior to making entry into the home pursuant to the search warrant, investigators called out Moctezuma, who refused to exit. When investigators went into the home, they found that electronic storage devices belonging to Moctezuma had been cleared and wiped of stored media.

