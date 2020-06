EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The murders in Juarez reached 150 this month as another two bodies were found on Saturday night in San Isidro in the Juarez Valley.

Juarez police received a call about two bodies that were found in a community just southeast of Juarez.

According to the police, the bodies were hidden under blankets and cardboard. The medical examination showed they had signs of severe torturing.

The victims have not yet been identified.