Suspects arrested after theft escalates into robbery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two suspects were arrested on Oct. 29 after a theft they are suspected of committing escalated into a robbery when the suspects fled the scene.

Officers with the Pebble Hills Regional Command TAC Unit were called to the 1300 block of George Dieter Dr. on Oct. 29th after a theft escalated into an aggravated robbery.

Officers learned Erica Gracia, 31, committed a theft at the Spirit Halloween Store on George Dieter Drive and attempted to run over two employees while fleeing in her vehicle.

Authorities said the employees then attempted to detain Kai Alexander Miyauchi-Malichi, 40, in the parking lot.

Miyauchi-Malichi, who was previously with Gracia in the store, reportedly pulled out a knife and lunged at the two employees as they followed him on foot through the shopping center.

Gracia and Miyauchi-Malichi were located a short time later, taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Gracia was charged with aggravated robbery. She was released on a $25,000 bond.

Miyauchi-Malachi was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was held on a $40,000 bond.

